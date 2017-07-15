Riverdale man charged with Little Village cellphone store robberies

A south suburban man has been charged with robbing several cellphone stores last month in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Christopher Taylor, 20, is accused of robbing several Boost Mobile stores across the city, including two in Little Village, according to Chicago Police. One of the robberies happened about noon on June 2 in the 4000 block of West 26th, and another happened about half an hour later in the 3000 block of South Pulaski.

Taylor, who lives in Riverdale, was arrested Friday afternoon in the south suburb by the Area South Gang Enforcement team, police said. He was charged Saturday morning with three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

Taylor was expected to appear in bond court Saturday, police said.