Riverside police awarded grant for new smart TVs

The west suburban Riverside Police Department received a grant to buy smart TVs for its training programs.

The Riverside Township board of trustees awarded the police department $3,500 that will be used to buy the TVs as well as equipment to mount them, according to a Riverside press release.

The State of Illinois recently implemented mandatory online interactive training for new procedural justice that all police agencies must comply with in the next three years. The smart TVs will allow officers to do this training at the department with real-time results rather than be sent to facilities throughout the state, according to the release.

The TVs will also be used to display dispatch center and records management computer screens, Riverside said. They will be used in the city’s new consolidated dispatch center slated to open in 2018 in the North Riverside Police Department.