Road closures scheduled for Monday in northwest suburbs

Roads in the northwest suburbs will be closed beginning Monday to complete work on the Illinois Route 390 Tollway.

At 7 a.m., northbound Thomas Drive at South Frontage Road in Bensenville is scheduled to close for pavement work and curing time, according to the Illinois Tollway. A detour will direct traffic to use Foster Avenue to York Road to access South Frontage Road, officials said. The stretch of road is scheduled to reopen April 10 at 4 p.m.

Work is also scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. Monday at the Wood Dale Road and Arlington Heights Road interchanges.

Traffic on Wood Dale Road between Thorndale Avenue in Itasca and Mark Street in Wood Dale is scheduled to be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to the east, officials said. Traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration until late May.

Traffic on Arlington Heights Road in Itasca is scheduled to shift to widen and reconstruct the roadway, officials said. The left lane on northbound Arlington Heights Road between Country Club Drive and Pierce Road will close and traffic will be shifted to the right onto newly constructed temporary pavement.

The right lane on southbound Arlington Heights Road between Pierce Road and Country Club Drive will close and traffic will be shifted to the left onto newly constructed temporary pavement, officials said. Traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration until mid-June.