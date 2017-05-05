Road closures to impact Grand Avenue on Near North Side next week

A stretch of Grand Avenue will be closed on the Near North Side starting Wednesday for the removal of a nearby tower crane.

Grand Avenue will be closed from Wednesday through Friday between St. Clair Street and Fairbanks Court, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure was originally set for this weekend, but rescheduled to next week due to anticipated high winds.

Motorists and cyclists heading west should use Ontario as a detour, according to CDOT. Pedestrians will still have access to the sidewalk.

Grand Avenue will reopen once the crane has been removed, CDOT said.