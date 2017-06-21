Road-rage incident reported on I-80 near Joliet

Illinois State Police are investigating whether shots were fired during an apparent road-rage incident Wednesday morning on I-80 near southwest suburban Joliet.

It happened at 7:07 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Wolf Road, according to police.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing a yellow shirt and driving a silver Chevrolet crossover, waved a handgun and might have fired it, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the victim’s vehicle was not damaged, police said. No evidence has been found to prove the gun was fired.

All lanes of traffic are open, police said.

Anyone with information should call Illinois State Police at (815) 726-6377. Callers can remain anonymous.