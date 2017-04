Road work to cause lane closures in Des Plaines

Temporary lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday for road work in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wolf Road, from Rand Road to Golf Road, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The project includes resurfacing, curb and gutter replacement and placement of new pavement markings, IDOT said.

Road work is expected to be completed this spring.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.