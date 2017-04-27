Robber hit two South Side businesses in same night

A man robbed two businesses in the same night earlier this month in the Pilsen and Heart of Chicago neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, the robber walked into a business, jumped over the counter and flashed or implied he had a handgun before demanding money from the cash register, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 1:25 a.m. April 4 in the 1800 block of South Western Avenue, while the other incident happened about 5 minutes later in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

The robber is described as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30, weighing about 190 pounds with a light complexion and a tattoo on his face, police said. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap,blue jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt or jacket with black or white trim on the side.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.