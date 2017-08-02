Robberies, burglaries reported on South Side

Two burglaries and two robberies have been reported in the South Side Bridgeport and Back of the Yards neighborhoods this month.

The two burglaries were reported about 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West 37th Street and about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Normal Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police in the Deering District. The homes were entered by force and property was taken.

The robberies were reported at businesses about 9:40 and 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.