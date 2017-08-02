Two burglaries and two robberies have been reported in the South Side Bridgeport and Back of the Yards neighborhoods this month.
The two burglaries were reported about 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West 37th Street and about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Normal Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police in the Deering District. The homes were entered by force and property was taken.
The robberies were reported at businesses about 9:40 and 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.