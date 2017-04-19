Robberies reported in Fuller Park

Two robberies have been reported in April in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side by Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened about 11:25 p.m. April 12 in the 4600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to a community alert.

In that incident, two males — one between 30 and 35 years old and the other wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt — approached a person and demanded their property, police said.

A day before, seven males and a female approached a person about 10:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street and demanded their property, police said. One of the males was described as black, 180 pounds, 6-foot and 30-35 years old with a fade hairstyle.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.