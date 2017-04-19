Two robberies have been reported in April in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side by Chicago Police.
The most recent robbery happened about 11:25 p.m. April 12 in the 4600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to a community alert.
In that incident, two males — one between 30 and 35 years old and the other wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt — approached a person and demanded their property, police said.
A day before, seven males and a female approached a person about 10:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street and demanded their property, police said. One of the males was described as black, 180 pounds, 6-foot and 30-35 years old with a fade hairstyle.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.