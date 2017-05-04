Robberies reported in South Shore

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies reported last month in the South Shore neighborhood.

During these incidents two men approached people and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

About 5:15 a.m. March 16 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue;

About 11:30 a.m. March 18 in the 6800 block of South Patxon Avenue;

About 1:35 a.m. March 27 in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue; and

About 12:35 a.m. March 20 in the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue.

The robbers are described as one or two 23 to 25-year-old black men, standing between 5-foot-5 and 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hoodie and black ski mask, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.