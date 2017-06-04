Robberies reported in Wicker Park, Bucktown

Police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies this week on the Northwest Side.

In three incidents, a group of men approached people in the Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods and demanded their property before assaulting and robbing them, according to Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, police said. Another robbery was reported 10 minutes later in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue and about 4:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Wilmot Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.