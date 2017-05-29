Police warn of South Side robberies

Police are warning residents about a series of recent robberies in the South Loop, Bridgeport and Little Village neighborhoods.

In each incident, one or two males walked up to victims and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. A silver car was used during one robbery and a dark-colored vehicle was used in another.

The robberies happened:

• at 9:09 a.m. May 19 in the 2000 block of South Wentworth;

• about 8:15 a.m. May 25 in the 2600 block of South Stewart; and

• about 10:20 a.m. May 25 in the 3000 block of West 25th.

The suspects are described as one to two dark-complected black males between the ages of 15 and 22, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7 and weighing between 100 and 157 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.