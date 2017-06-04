Robberies reported on Southwest Side

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies reported over the past two months on the Southwest Side.

In two incidents, two males approached people in the Gage Park neighborhood and demanded their property, according to Chicago Police. The first robbery happened about 4:40 p.m. March 13 in the 5500 block of South Christiana Avenue, while the other robbery happened about 10:29 p.m. Tuesday in the same block.

The robbers were described as 17 to 19-year-old Hispanic men, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140 and 170 pounds, police said.

In two separate robberies, a male approached people in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood and demanded property, police said. The first robbery happened about 10:23 p.m. March 15 in the 6300 block of South Fairfield Avenue, while the other robbery happened about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of South California Avenue.

The robber was described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and weighing 140 to 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.