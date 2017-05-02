Robbers punch people refusing to give up property on NW Side

One or more robbers punched victims who refused to hand over their belongings in the Budlong Woods neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, one or several robbers walked up to people on the street and demanded their property, according to an alert from Chicago Police. If they refused, the robber punched them and forcibly took their property.

In one robbery at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 in to 5300 block of North Rockwell, the suspects were described as four black men in their 20s, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds, police said.

The suspect in a second robbery at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 2400 block of West Balmoral, was described as a black man with a dark complexion and afro-stye hair, police said. He was between 20 and 25 years old, 6-foot and 190 pounds.

Another robbery happened at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the 5500 block of North California, police said. No description of a suspect was provided.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.