Robbers strike 6 times in less than 30 minutes on SW Side

Police are warning residents about a group of robbers that struck six times in less than 30 minutes early Tuesday on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, multiple suspects approached the victims and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened between 8:30 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday in the 6100 block of South Richmond; the 6100 block of South Lawndale; the 5500 block of South Springfield; the 5200 block of South Hamlin; the 3600 block of West 56th Street; and the 6000 block of South Kolin, police said.

The same suspects also robbed someone about 7 a.m. on Sunday in the 3300 block of West 56th Street, police said. They also committed robberies on Friday, one at 3:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Avers and the other at 4:09 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Spaulding.

Two of the suspects were described as 5-foot-6, 130-pound black boys between 14 and 16 years old, police said. Two of them were described as black males between 16 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighing 145-160 pounds.

A fifth suspect was described as a 5-foot-10, 240-pound black male, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.