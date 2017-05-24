Robbers taken into custody following crash in Oak Lawn

A group of suspected robbers was taken into custody Wednesday after their getaway vehicle crashed following a cellphone store robbery in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Officers responded to calls of a robbery at 10:53 a.m. at a Verizon store at 9621 S. Cicero Ave, according to Oak Lawn police. Three men had entered the store and made off with a large quantity of cellphones, including a phone they forced an employee to give up.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The robbers then drove off in a vehicle, which was followed to the area of 115th Street and Pulaski Road, police said. The vehicle was disabled after crashing into another vehicle, at which point four suspects ran off into a neighborhood.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody, police said.