Robbers targeting delivery drivers in Bronzeville

Police are warning about two recent delivery driver robberies in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

In both incidents, the drivers made a delivery and at least one suspect stole their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In one robbery, the driver’s vehicle was taken.

One robbery happened about 3:20 p.m. on June 28 in the 4100 block of South Michigan, while the other robbery occurred about 12:30 p.m. on June 19 in the 4200 block of South Prairie, police said.

At least one suspect is described as a black male, thought to be between 15 and 25 years old, weighing between 120 and 145 pounds and standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.