Six robberies of delivery drivers were reported in February in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
In each of the incidents, someone ordered food from a restaurant and robbed the delivery driver when they arrived, Chicago Police said in a business alert on Friday.
The robberies happened:
• about 10 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 8000 block of South Sacramento;
• about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 13 and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 7900 block of South Richmond;
• about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of South Richmond; and
• about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 and 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of South Mozart, police said.
The robber was described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-11 black male between 16 and 25 years old, weighing between 120 and 185 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.