Robbers targeting delivery drivers on Southwest Side

Six robberies of delivery drivers were reported in February in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each of the incidents, someone ordered food from a restaurant and robbed the delivery driver when they arrived, Chicago Police said in a business alert on Friday.

The robberies happened:

• about 10 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 8000 block of South Sacramento;

• about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 13 and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 7900 block of South Richmond;

• about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of South Richmond; and

• about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 and 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of South Mozart, police said.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-11 black male between 16 and 25 years old, weighing between 120 and 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.