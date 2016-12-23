Robert Freeman Jr., dead at 79, ComEd worker, mentor, Steele aide

Robert W. “Bob” Freeman Jr., whose father worked in the coal mines of Alabama, came north as a child and shivered growing up in a drafty West Side flat before rising to be a marketing engineer and mentor to many young men.

He worked for more than 20 years for Commonwealth Edison and also at U.S. Steel. After retiring, he became a district office manager for former Cook County Board President Bobbie Steele, handling constituent services and organizing her first golf outings, which became a lucrative source of campaign fund-raising. He even got to golf with Mr. Cub himself, Ernie Banks.

Mr. Freeman, who had dementia, died Dec. 4 at the Citadel Care Center in Hazel Crest. He was 79.

When young Robert was a child in Birmingham, Alabama, his father would come home from the mines “covered in grime,” said his brother Bill “Chico” Freeman, a retired Chicago cop.

In the mid-1940s, the Freemans moved to Chicago and settled near the old Henry Horner Homes, living in chilly apartments around Washington and Wood and Lake and Paulina. One flat was heated by a coal-fed potbelly stove.

“You stood too close, you get scorched,” Bill Freeman said. “You stood back, you got cold.”

Back then, peddlers roamed the neighborhood on foot. “The coal man, the ice man, the knife man, the popcorn man would come around,” Bill Freeman said.

The Freemans’ parents separated, and their mother applied for public aid, receiving $37.50 a month for a family of four. To make ends meet, she also worked as a maid for $5 a day, Robert Freeman wrote in an autobiography.

“I can remember the dreadfully cold winters of my pre-teen and adolescent life — houses inadequately insulated and very little heat to keep our bodies warm,” he wrote. “On cold occasions, I would think how someday I would secure a decent and warm place for my mother and family.”

Still, he wrote, “My mother taught us to take pride in ourselves and to help each other. She always said that we should not believe that we were less than another individual because we received assistance. She insisted that we work and overcome our disadvantages.”

“Sonny” Freeman went to Brown grade school and played 16-inch softball at Union Park. “You could hear the ball from Wood Street to the Chicago Stadium when he would hit it,” his brother said.

Mr. Freeman “liked to tinker with stuff, take it apart, put it back together,” his brother said. He learned drafting from seasoned World War II veterans who taught at Crane Technical High School. Later, he studied management at Illinois Benedictine College, said his daughter Carol Beach.

After a stint in the Army, he worked for U.S. Steel, where, he wrote, “I committed myself to the task of producing more construction drawings and designing more wiring and power systems than anyone else in my unit.”

He married Mable Freeman, and they raised their family in University Park.

He landed a job at Commonwealth Edison, where he rose to be a senior marketing engineer for commercial and industrial accounts.

“Bob had a wonderful philosophical view of people,” said former ComEd CEO Frank M. Clark, president of the Chicago School Board. “He believed most were well-meaning and decent. He made ComEd a better company.”

He made his colleagues better, too, said John T. Hooker, who worked with Mr. Freeman at ComEd and chairs the Chicago Housing Authority board. As a mentor, Mr. Freeman taught him the importance of keeping customers happy, Hooker said: “That stuck with me, and I began to pattern my career on it.”

After retiring from the utility company, Mr. Freeman joined Steele’s district office, where he arrived early, dressed in a sharp suit and tie, ready to help constituents with their problems, Steele said.

He taught many young men life skills, according to Steele, advising them, “ ‘You don’t spend everything you make. Set up a bank account.’ ”

Mr. Freeman enjoyed playing golf at the Odyssey Country Club in Tinley Park. Bobbie Steele said the golf fund-raisers he organized for her became so successful that they had to be moved to Cog Hill in Lemont, former site of the Western Open.

He loved popcorn and steaks and had a weakness for White Castle hamburgers, his daughter said.

The Freemans lost their first child, 5-month old Cheryl Lynn, to pneumonia in 1965. In addition to his brother and daughter, he is also survived by his ex-wife Mable, another daughter, Sheila Freeman, a sister, Zikayyah Wahid, and a grandson, Kip. Mr. Freeman loved jazz. At his funeral repast, the music of Cannonball Adderly was played.