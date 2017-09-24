Rodeo event to raise money for Mexico earthquake recovery efforts

Ruben Salgado, who lives in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, said he was in a panic after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City. Leaders of Chicago's Mexican community have organized a rodeo to raise money to help earthquake recovery efforts. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Leaders of Chicago’s Mexican community have organized a rodeo to raise money to help earthquake recovery efforts.

The rodeo will be held Oct. 1 at Toyota Park in Bridgeview. Festivities begin at noon. Attendees will be asked for a donation of $20.

The rodeo was announced during a Sunday news conference held on a sidewalk in the Pilsen neighborhood. Two men on horses towered over speakers who provided details.

Ruben Salgado, who owns a bus and limo company and lives in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, said he was in a panic after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on Tuesday. He has many family members in the area.

One of his nieces, Edith Salgado, 14, was buried under the rubble of her collapsed school for nine hours before being rescued. She suffered minor injuries to her legs and arms.

“I was in panic mode,” Salgado said.

More than 300 people have died since two separate earthquakes and aftershocks hit the region in the past week.

“They need our help,” said Juan Ochoa, who is the national coordinator for Casa Mexico, Ciudad de México, a group funded by the government in Mexico City that promotes tourism and commerce.

The rodeo will include bull riding, music, dancing horses and several other shows. All performers are donating their time, Ochoa said.

He hopes to raise more than $100,000, most of which will go to aid smaller communities outside Mexico City that have not received much international attention, Ochoa said.