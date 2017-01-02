Roger Goodell: I’ll visit Patriots at home when I’m invited

HOUSTON — It was so junior high.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he’d attend a Patriots game — if he was asked — despite not having done so since penalizing the team and quarterback Tom Brady for Deflategate.

“If I’m invited back to Foxborough, I will come,” he said during his state-of-the-league address Wednesday.

Later, in a statement, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Goodell is invited to open the season in New England if the Patriots win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions during a news conference during preparations for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game. (AP)

Goodell, who attended both of the Falcons’ playoff games, claimed his relationship with the Patriots is “not awkward at all.”

Other issues addressed by Goodell:

• He said the NFL had not decided whether Las Vegas would be an acceptable NFL home. The Raiders’ proposed move to the desert has been complicated by the departure of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson from a potential deal.

• Thursday night games, Goodell said, featured fewer injuries and were “high-quality football” — the latter can certainly be debated — and won’t go away anytime soon.

• The league is leaning toward reducing the commercial breaks per quarter — the standard is five — and could install other measures, such as a play clock after scores and before the ensuing kickoff, to speed up play.

• Asked about President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order, Goodell said he was “singularly focused on the Super Bowl.”

• The Raiders will be the “home” team against the Patriots at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City next season.

• After allowing two teams to move in the last 13 months, Goodell called relocation painful and said the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles was “not the outcome we were hoping for.”