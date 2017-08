Rollover crash shuts down southbound Dan Ryan near South Loop

All southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were temporarily shutdown early Monday after a rollover crash near the South Loop.

Officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle rollover crash at 2:20 a.m. on I-90/94 near 23rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

More details, including the circumstances of the crash and information about injuries, were not immediately available.