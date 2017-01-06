Romeoville man charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex

A southwest suburban man is facing charges after he tried to meet a minor for sex in Joliet, authorities said.

Tomasz Potkaj, 31, faces felony counts of grooming and traveling to meet a minor for sex, according to the Will Count sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s detectives began conversing online with Potkaj as a young girl, according to the sheriff’s office. An agreement between the two was made to meet in the parking lot of a Joliet establishment to have sex.

When Potkaj arrived, he was taken into custody, questioned and arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Potkaj, of Romeoville, was ordered held on a $100,000 bond on May 26, according to the sheriff’s office. He posted the necessary 10 percent and was released the next day.