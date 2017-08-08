Roof of Balena restaurant building catches fire in Lincoln Park

The roof of the building that houses Balena restaurant caught fire Tuesday night in Lincoln Park. | Fire Media Affairs

A roof fire was struck out Tuesday night at a four-story building in Lincoln Park.

The fire was reported about 6:50 p.m. at 1633 N. Halsted and was put out by 9 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The building houses Balena, an Italian restaurant, on the the first floor. No one answered the phone at the restaurant Tuesday night, but fire officials said several people left the restaurant about the time the fire was reported.

No one was found inside when the building was searched, and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Firefighters continued to douse the roof with water after the fire was struck and remained on the scene. The cause of the fire was under investigation.