Rosie O’Donnell draws criticism over online anti-Trump game

Rosie O’Donnell is in a new feud with President Donald Trump’s supporters after promoting an online game that lets players lead Trump off a cliff.

Several conservative blogs have called attention to O’Donnell tweeting a link to pushtrumpoffacliffagain.com during the weekend. A post on Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity’s website calls the game “sick” and “gross.” Young Conservatives suggests the game encourages violence against the president.

Push Trump Off A Cliff Again https://t.co/YguB3aG8EP — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 15, 2017

O’Donnell and Trump have traded barbs for years after O’Donnell publicly criticized Trump on “The View” in 2006. Trump has made her a frequent target on Twitter, calling her a loser, a bully and mentally sick over the years.

The comedian’s Twitter account has focused negatively on Trump lately. She tweeted “u r going 2 jail” to Trump’s account Tuesday.