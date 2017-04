Round Lake Beach man wins $7.25 million lottery prize

A Round Lake Beach man won $7.25 million playing an Illinois Lottery “Quick Pick” game.

Krasimir Chachev matched all six numbers on his “Quick Pick” ticket in Thursday’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Chachev bought the winning ticket at the Shell gas station at 539 W. Army Trail Road in Addison, according to the lottery.

The store will receive a bonus of $72,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.