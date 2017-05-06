Round Lake woman gets 4 years for defrauding the state of $6.8 million

A northwest suburban woman was sentenced to four years in federal prison Monday for defrauding the state of Illinois out of nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits.

From 2006 to 2012, Leticia Garcia assisted hundreds of people, mostly undocumented immigrants, with preparing and filing insurance claims that she knew contained false information, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The false information included invalid Social Security numbers, false assertions of U.S. citizenship and fake defendants, the statement said. Due to the fraudulent claims, the Illinois Department of Employment Security paid out approximately $6.8 million in unemployment benefits to hundreds of ineligible claimants.

Garcia operated an office out of a converted garage in her home and met with employees, seeing as many as 15 clients a day, the statement said. The majority of her clients were Mexican-born immigrants without lawful immigration status or U.S. work permits.

Garcia wouldn’t ask the clients for immigration papers, the statement said. She charged each client $300 t0 $400 to prepare and file a claim online, with the clients paying half of the fee up front and the remaining balance once the benefits were received.

As a result, Garcia profited thousands of dollars, the statement said. She hid the money in bank accounts under her daughter’s name.

Garcia, 54, of Round Lake, pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of mail fraud, the statement said.

“Garcia defrauded taxpayers of millions of dollars by assisting hundreds of ineligible workers in their efforts to receive unemployment insurance benefits intended for Americans who were out of work,” said James Vanderberg, Special Agent-in-Charge of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General in Chicago. “The Office of Inspector General will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate those who attempt to fraudulently obtain money from Department of Labor Programs.”