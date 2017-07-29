4-year-old boy among 13 shot in Chicago in first 11 hours of weekend

A 4-year-old boy and an 89-year-old man were among 13 people shot on the South and West sides of Chicago during the first 11 hours of the weekend, which also saw two homicides.

The youngster was in the Austin neighborhood’s 5200 block of West Kamerling with a 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man about 5:15 p.m. Friday when gunfire erupted, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died within the hour. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as neighborhood resident Nikia Betts.

The boy and man were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with arm wounds, police said.

The second fatal shooting of the weekend happened about 10:45 p.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Eugene Winters, 18, was standing with two other people in the 2500 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court when he was shot in the head, authorities said. He died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn 45 minutes later.

Additionally, a 33-year-old woman grazed in the head was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, along with a 34-year-old man shot multiple times in the left shoulder. His condition was stabilized, police said.

The 89-year-old man was sitting in front of a Lawndale business about 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Cermak when a shooter in a gray van opened fire on another person outside who ran away, police said.

A bullet grazed the elderly man’s arm, and he declined to be taken to a hospital. Later, a 32-year-old man hurt in the same shooting showed up at Mount Sinai with a foot wound.

Five additional people were wounded in separate city shootings between 9 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday. Follow weekend violence with the Chicago Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.