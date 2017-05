Route 59 closed overnight in Barrington Hills for crash cleanup

Route 59 is expected to be closed overnight in northwest suburban Barrington Hills after a crash caused an oil spill Tuesday afternoon.

The closure was caused by slick conditions on Route 59 after a crash just north of Dundee Road, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Traffic should follow the posted detours, IDOT said. The closure is expected to continue throughout Wednesday morning.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.