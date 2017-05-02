Royals sign former Cubs righty Hammel to 2-year deal

The Kansas City Royals signed former Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel to a two-year contract Sunday. The deal, which reportedly includes $16 million guaranteed, is pending a physical.

The Cubs declined Hammel’s $12 million option for 2017, making him a free agent. He went 15-10 last season with a 3.83 ERA in 30 regular-season starts. He didn’t pitch in the postseason.

The Royals are reeling from the death of starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, who was killed in a car accident two weeks ago in the Dominican Republic. General manager Dayton Moore had said he planned to fill Ventura’s spot before spring training.