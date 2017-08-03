Rush hospital clearing land to build out-patient care center

Rush University Medical Center has pulled demolition permits to clear three blocks of West Harrison Street, including townhomes once used for student housing, to make way for a new outpatient care center connected to the rebuilt hospital.

“We’re trying to accommodate the tremendous growth in out-patient care. Most care is moving to out-patient care, leaving hospitals for the more critical care. We’re at the limit of our capacity here,” said Rush University Medical Center spokesman John Pontarelli said Wednesday.

“The land is being cleared to build a new outpatient care center that will be connected to our hospital. We’re consolidating all of our out-patient offices — physician offices and out-patient care locations — into one convenient center for patients. They’re [now] in multiple sites across our campus on many different floors in different buildings. [The new building will] allow us to better serve our growing number of out-patients.”

Rush University Medical Center was rebuilt in 2012 on the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway. The new hospital was preceded by new orthopedic and cancer centers.

Last year, Rush got the go-ahead to build a new academic village on the north side of the expressway on the old Malcolm X College site it shares with a Chicago Blackhawks training facility.

Now, the Rush construction boom is adding a new chapter with a new out-patient center located directly east of the hospital tower at Ashland and Harrison.

On Feb. 27, the city’s Department of Buildings issued 13 demolition permits authorizing Rush to tear down hospital-owned buildings in the 1400, 1500 and 1600 blocks of West Harrison Street.

For years, townhomes on those three long blocks were used for student housing, but they’re primarily empty now, Pontarelli said.

Pontarelli refused to put a price tag or timetable on the new out-patient facility, pending the filing of a formal “Certificate of Need” to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Planning Review Board. Nor would he say how far along the hospital is when it comes to fundraising for the project.

In November, 2015, Rush talked about building a nine-story, 620,000–square foot outpatient center at Harrison and Ashland and completing construction by 2020.

At that time, the cost of the new center with space to accommodate 40 percent growth in outpatient services was pegged at $500 million.

“I think most of the funding is coming from operations. But, I would have to see if there’s a borrowing or philanthropy component,” Pontarelli said.

“It’s in the planning phase to prepare for the C.O.N. [certificate of need] for it. … That will have the details in it.”

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), whose West Side ward includes the three-block stretch of West Harrison, could not be reached for comment on Rush’s plan to cash in on what has become one of the fastest-growing sectors of the health care industry.

Surgeries that once required lengthy hospital stays are now being conducted on an out-patient basis. That allows patients to cut costs and recuperate at home while freeing up hospital beds to handle the most seriously ill patients.

The decision to demolish student housing on the south side of the Eisenhower comes amid plans for new student housing on the north side of the expressway.

Last year, the Chicago Plan Commission signed off on a new $500 million hospital campus on Rush’s seven-acre share of the old Malcolm X College site at 1900 W. Van Buren; that campus will have five buildings, built over a 27-year period. It would include academic buildings with a mix of office space, community health clinics and ground-floor retail as well as a dormitory with rooms to accommodate 300 students from Rush and Malcolm X.

“When this opportunity came up as part of our master planning, it’s a perfect fit. Seven acres that can really house the next generation of what we’re trying to do academically,” Peter Butler, president of Rush University Medical Center, said on that day.

“In the last 10 years, Rush University has doubled in its enrollment to 2,500 students and health professionals. But our classrooms are 45 years old with 45-year-old technology. Today’s educational models need something much more than that. So, we really plan an academic enterprise on that side of the highway that has it all, that makes it not only current educational but provides a setting for students.”

The extended 27-year time frame raised eyebrows and prompted some Plan Commission members to demand that Rush return to the body for periodic updates.

But former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s longtime corporation counsel Mara George, an attorney representing Rush, explained why it’s such a long-term project.

“Rather than overtax our resources or over-promise to this body, we wanted a structure that was achievable and a schedule that everybody felt comfortable with and we knew would be accomplished,” Georges said.

The fact that the new academic village will be on the north side of the expressway while the burgeoning hospital campus is located on the south side prompted Plan Commission member Linda Searl to question how students and doctors will travel in between.

“You almost need a pedestrian bridge to do this. Hopefully, that will be part of the future plan,” Searl said.

Together, the Blackhawks and Rush ending up paying $26.7 million for the 11-acre Malcolm X site. That matched the value placed on the 486,526 square feet of land by the city’s third-party appraiser.

But only $24.3 million of that money was paid in cash. The rest was a credit for “community benefits.”

City Hall spent $8 million to demolish the old Malcolm X and prepare the site for construction, leaving Chicago taxpayers with a net profit of $16.3 million from the deal.