Russia, France to cooperate in anti-terror fight

President Emmanuel Macron, left, escorts his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as they meet for talks at the Palace of Versailles before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. | Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP

PARIS — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to discuss pursuing closer cooperation on anti-terror efforts.

Putin said after talks with Macron at the Palace of Versailles on Monday that the French leader proposed exchanging official delegations to work toward that goal.

The Russian leader says they also discussed the situation in Syria. Putin underlined the importance of securing the Syrian state, adding that it’s essential for combatting terrorism.

Russia has staunchly backed Syrian President Bashar Assad throughout the conflict, while France has pushed for Assad’s removal from office.