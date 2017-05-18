Russia probe ‘single greatest witch hunt’ ever of a US pol, Trump says

President Donald Trump was back at it again on Twitter Thursday morning, reacting to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his ties to Russia continuing his narrative that the news media and others are treating him “unfairly.”

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama administration, there was never a special [counsel] appointed,” Trump tweeted. He misspelled counsel as “councel.”

“This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” he added in another tweet after that.

The tweets echo Trump’s statement Wednesday that “No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly” by the media.

The tweets also come as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief senators Thursday about President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey and likely address his decision to appoint ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to the Russia investigation.

Rosenstein, along with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, recommended that Trump dismiss Comey, citing his controversial handling of the investigation into former secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The unusual, all-senators briefing comes as Trump and his administration grapple with the fallout from explosive revelations earlier this week that Comey kept notes of a February meeting indicating Trump asked him to close the agency’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and that Trump shared sensitive intelligence information with the Russians.

