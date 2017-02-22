Ruth L. Ratny dies; journalist covered Chicago’s film business

Ruth L. Ratny founded Screen magazine and the ReelChicago.com, covering news in Chicago's advertising, marketing and TV and film production communities. / supplied photo

Ruth Ratny, a pioneering journalist who covered Chicago’s advertising, marketing and film production businesses, died of heart failure Tuesday evening at her downtown home, friends said.

After a career in advertising, she founded Screen magazine in 1979, and later, the online site ReelChicago.com. They were go-to resources on the latest movies, TV shows and commercials shooting in Chicago; major accounts getting awarded to ad agencies; video game news, and even technological advances, “from iPhones to IMAX,” as ReelChicago put it.

“Ruth started in an era when women were housekeepers,” said her friend Barbara Roche. “This was the 1950s and ’60s. Women didn’t do what Ruth did back then. She had quite a glass ceiling to break, many times.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Chicago Film Office chief Rich Moskal called ReelChicago “the virtual Town Hall of Chicago where Chicago’s diverse population of media professionals choose to meet….ReelChicago has coalesced the creative industry professionals of this town like no other publication.”

She grew up an only child of German immigrants in Rogers Park. She attended Sullivan High School.

Ms. Ratny was adamant about not revealing her age, though she lived through the Great Depression, Roche said.

A service is being planned.