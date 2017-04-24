SAE suspended from two Chicago area universities in five weeks

Northwestern University's Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been ordered by its parent organization to stop all social activities. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

For the second time in less than two months, another chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been suspended from a Chicago area university.

Northwestern University has suspended its SAE chapter from campus until September 2018 after the fraternity “knowingly violated” its disciplinary probation earlier this year, the Daily Northwestern reported on April 21.

The university conducted an investigation into its SAE chapter and found that the fraternity had been “repeatedly hosting parties and providing alcohol to minors,” Bob Rowley, a university spokesman told the Daily Northwestern.

In February, Northwestern officials announced that they were investigating reports that multiple students may have been drugged and sexually assaulted at fraternity houses in north suburban Evanston. The Chicago Sun-Times previously reported that Nortwestern’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Office received a report that four female students “were possibly given a date-rape drug” while attending an event at the SAE fraternity house in on Jan. 21.

But in late March, university officials announced that “no disciplinary action or further investigative action related to the reports of sexual misconduct will be taken at this time.”

This is the second SAE chapter to be suspended from a Chicago area university in the last five weeks.

On March 15, Loyola suspended its SAE chapter from its campus for three years for hazing, according to the Loyola Phoenix.

Loyola’s Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution conducted an investigation, which found SAE was responsible for hazing activity and “disorderly conduct,” the Phoenix reported. Loyola’s suspension is reported to last until Aug. 1, 2020.