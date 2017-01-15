Salt spreaders deployed as forecasters warn of freezing rain

More than 200 salt spreaders will take to the streets of Chicago overnight preparing for freezing rain expected to hit the city by Monday morning.

The city will deploy 210 salt spreaders to prevent icy roadway conditions, according to a statement from the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

A light freezing rain mixed with sleet or snow is expected to hit the Chicago area early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for the Chicago area lasting from 5 a.m. to noon Monday with no more than a tenth of an inch of ice expected to accumulate.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation asks people to be “cautious when driving on icy roads and mindful of DSS salt spreaders.”