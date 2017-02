Saturday morning closures on Lake Shore Drive ramps to Wacker

The ramps from Lake Shore Drive to Wacker Drive will be closed for maintenance work Saturday morning.

There will be no access from Lake Shore Drive to westbound Wacker between 8 a.m. and noon, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured via Grand and Randolph.

The closure is necessary to facilitate maintenance work on westbound Wacker between Lake Shore and Columbus, CDOT said.