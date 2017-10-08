Anthony Scaramucci “#cantwait” for two-day TV return

In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci blows a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. File Photo. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Anthony Scaramucci is jumping back into the hot seat — and he says he’s looking forward to it.

The New York millionaire whose stint as White House communications director lasted just 11 days added an appearance on the Sunday morning political shows to planned appearance the following day on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“I look forward to joining @GStephanopoulos @ThisWeekABC Sunday and @StephenAtHome Monday,” Scaramucci tweeted Thursday, adding the hashtag #cantwait.

Stephanopoulos announced the get earlier in the day.

“EXCLUSIVE: I’ll sit down live with @Scaramucci for his first interview since being fired from the WH, this Sunday only on @ThisWeekABC,” the ABC TV personality tweeted.

Colbert announced Wednesday on Twitter and later on his late-night TV show that “The Mooch” would sit on his couch next week.

“This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready!” Colbert tweeted.