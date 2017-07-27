Scaramucci doubles down on complaints of leaks

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House Tuesday. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The president’s new communications director is doubling down on his complaints of leaks within the White House.

Anthony Scaramucci called in to CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday morning and said that sometimes administration officials “leak things to reporters to help shape policy.”

But he says he wants to stop what he calls “nefarious, unnecessary, backstabbing, palace intrigue-like leaks.”

Scaramucci has promised to contact investigators over what he says is an illegal leak of his financial disclosure form. The comment came in a since-deleted tweet that mentioned the Twitter handle of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Asked what he meant by including Priebus, Scaramucci says, “If Reince wants to explain he’s not the leaker, he can do that.”

Scaramucci tweeted Wednesday night: “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.” After removing the tweet, Scaramucci denied that it was a threat to Priebus, writing that the deleted tweet was “was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks.”

Politico reported earlier Wednesday on the former Wall Street financier’s financial holdings. The report was based off of Scaramucci’s financial disclosure form.

Scaramucci: I don't like the activity that's going on in the WH. I don't like what they're doing to my friends. https://t.co/jvlXoX5iGs — New Day (@NewDay) July 27, 2017