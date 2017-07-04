Schaumburg man charged with killing Berwyn couple

A Schaumburg man has been charged with fatally shooting a couple last week in their home in west suburban Berwyn.

Roger M. Scoby, 40, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with their deaths, Berwyn police said Friday.

About 5:30 a.m. April 31, officers found 67-year-old Ira L. Moore and his 70-year-old wife Tommie J. Moore dead on the kitchen floor at their home in the 3100 block of South Oak Park Avenue, police said.

An autopsy Saturday found that Ira Moore died of a gunshot wound to the head, and Tommie Moore died of a gunshot wound to the head and multiple stab wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Both of their deaths were ruled homicides.

Evidence implicating Scoby was recovered from his apartment and vehicle, and he confessed to the killings after he was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Scoby was expected to appear in bond court Saturday.

The couple had been married for more than 20 years and Moore was a Vietnam veteran, police said.