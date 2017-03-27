Schizophrenic man missing from West Englewood since fall 2016

Police are searching for a 41-year-old man with schizophrenia who went missing in October 2016 from the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Damenion Brown was last seen Oct. 15 in the area of 62nd and Bishop streets, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He may go to the University of Chicago or St. Bernard’s Hospital for treatment.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black, balding hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.