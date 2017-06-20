Schizophrenic man reported missing from Uptown

Police are searching for a 34-year-old schizophrenic man missing since Sunday morning from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Dermott Moffett was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of North Malden, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Moffett is described as a 5-foot-9, 120-pound white man with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion. Police said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.