Schock lawyers: Feds asked witnesses about Schock sex life and if gay

Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock (center) and members of his family listen as attorney Jeff Lang (right) speaks during a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, outside Peoria Heights Village Hall in Peoria Heights, Illinois. | Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP

Lawyers for former Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Ill., on Tuesday accused federal investigators of prosecutorial misconduct on a variety of grounds, including asking witnesses about Schock’s sexuality, whom he slept with and if he is gay.

Schock was indicted on Nov. 10, 2016, and his defense lawyers in the Tuesday pre-trial filings asked a judge to dismiss the charges because of government’s sensational inquiries — or in the alternative to ban the use of any evidence that is “tainted” by the alleged misconduct.

“The prosecutor and federal agents have repeatedly asked irrelevant and highly invasive questions about Mr. Schock’s sexual orientation and relationships,” Schock’s lawyers said in one filing.

“The government has investigated nearly every facet of Mr. Schock’s professional, political, and personal life. This even includes his sex life. It is no secret that there has long been speculative gossip in the media about Mr. Schock’s sexual orientation.

“For no apparent reason, the government has felt itself compelled to investigate this too. Indeed, from the very inception of this investigation, the government has discussed with witnesses whether Mr. Schock is gay, whether he really ‘dated’ his ex-girlfriend (a highly accomplished diplomat and attorney), and whether he spent the night or shared hotel rooms with her.

“The government’s inquiries into Mr. Schock’s sexuality and romantic relationships were not just distasteful and offensive. They were prejudicial.”

Schock’s trial is scheduled for January 2018 before a federal court judge in Urbana, following years of federal pursuit launched over whether he misused political and government funds.

Schock’s defense team – which includes former federal prosecutors — have been arguing that federal investigators, once they targeted Schock, started to hunt for crimes to charge him with, going out of bounds before a Springfield-based grand jury.

Rumors about Schock’s sexuality have been openly whispered about since before he resigned from Congress in March 2015 and are something Schock has taken in stride over the years. Prosecutors have never asserted that Schock’s sex life has any connection to the pending criminal charges.

Schock’s lawyers make the point that Schock’s sex life — whether gay or straight — is not germane and out of legal bounds, arguing investigators crossed a line with the “government’s inappropriate, irrelevant, and highly prejudicial questioning of witnesses about Mr. Schock’s sexual orientation and romantic relationships.”

Moreover, “The government’s apparent obsession with Mr. Schock’s sexuality and whether he “dated” Karla Gonzalez was fueled from the very first conversation with the government’s confidential informant,” Schock’s defense team argued.

A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted Schock for allegedly using campaign and government funds improperly for cars, mileage reimbursements, interior decorating, a charter plane flight to a Bears game and sports tickets he resold for profit.

The 24-count indictment also accuses Schock, once a rising political star from Peoria, of filing false income tax returns and covering up his alleged fraud schemes with fake invoices and false statements.

Schock resigned from Congress on March 17, 2015, under a cloud. The U.S. Attorney in Springfield launched its probe in mid-March of 2015.

Earlier this year, on March 28, 2017, Schock’s defense team filed a motion asserting that federal probers improperly turned a “fairly junior staffer” in Schock’s Peoria office into a “confidential informant” who secretly recorded him and stole documents. On Tuesday, Schock’s lawyers asked a judge for a second time to suppress any evidence from the informant.

In other related Tuesday filings, Schock asks for a hearing to determine whether the “grand jury was compromised by the prosecutor’s statement that Mr. Schock did not testify, in violation of his Fifth Amendment rights.”

Towards that end, Schock’s McGuireWoods law firm attorneys — George J. Terwilliger III; Robert J. Bittman; Benjamin L. Hatch, and Nicholas B. Lewis — are asking a judge for permission to subpoena a “grand juror to testify in connection with an evidentiary hearing on his Motion to Dismiss Indictment for Violation of Fifth Amendment Rights.”

Schock’s lawyers want to ask the grand juror, “what he heard the prosecutor say about Mr. Schock’s non-appearance” and “what consideration he gave that factor in his decision on the Indictment.”

In another motion, Schock’s lawyers are asking for an order to compel prosecutors to produce “all exculpatory, impeaching, or otherwise favorable evidence in its possession,” including notes from interviews with former Schock staffers.