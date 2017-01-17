ISP: School bus rolls over on I-294 after driver suffers seizure

A school bus with a high school sports team on board rolled over on Interstate 294 when its driver suffered a seizure during the Tuesday evening rush near southwest suburban Justice.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 5:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Archer Avenue exit, according to Illinois State Police.

In addition to the driver, a coach and twelve high school girls were on the bus. The driver and two girls were taken to hospitals for evaluation. None of their injuries were considered serious, state police said.

Southbound delays on I-294 extended for miles into Tuesday evening as crews cleared the scene.