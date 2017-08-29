School bus with 25 students aboard crashes in Prospect Heights

A school bus with 25 students aboard crashed Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban Prospect Heights.

About 2:35 p.m., a District 23 school bus was involved in an accident at the intersection of Wildwood Drive North and Stonegate Drive West, according to Prospect Heights police.

None of the 25 students on the bus were injured, and all were relocated to another bus and taken home safely, police said.

The driver of the bus and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, police said.

The accident is under investigation.