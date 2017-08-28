School stunner: ‘Compromise’ education bill fails in Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD —The Illinois House on Monday failed to pass a compromise school-funding measure, voting it down 46-61 after more than an hour of debate.

The vote cast what was thought to be a historic step forward for public-school funding statewide into sudden doubt. Gov. Bruce Rauner and legislative leaders had pledged support for the bill, making Monday afternoon’s action all the more stunning.

House Republicans had agreed to get 30 votes for the bi-partisan deal. But just 16 Democrats voted for the measure.

While Rauner’s nemesis, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, and his top deputies supported the compromise, the vote shows the speaker didn’t want the bill to pass as is.

It was to have replaced an initial Democratic-sponsored school-funding bill that the governor vetoed on Aug. 1. Tuesday marks the last day the House can override that veto, and the “compromise” vote failure sets the stage for an override vote.

If the override fails, Democrats can try again to approve the compromise bill.

The compromise was reached after weeks of negotiations — and was struck as a way to get both Republicans and Rauner on board. An override would require Republican votes, and there were no GOP lawmakers on record with supporting an override.

Squabbling aside, the bill is intended to put new money for education into the state’s poorest and neediest districts and to try to equalize education in the state, which relies heavily on local property taxes to pay for its schools.

But the compromise bill also includes a controversial $75 million private school scholarship and tax credit program which critics have dubbed private-school “vouchers.”

The lengthy bill, totaling some 550 pages, includes a hold-harmless provision to ensure schools don’t lose money; allows Chicago to raise its property tax levy to fund teacher pensions; includes a minimum funding level of $350 million; allows for property tax relief for some districts via referendum; and lifting some unfunded state mandates from local schools, among other factors. Part of the agreement includes having a TIF Reform Commission study and make recommendations on TIF reform.

State Rep. Peter Breen, R-Lombard, called the measure a way to “take the schoolchildren out of the line of fire.”

“We need to end the uncertainty,” Breen said. “…This would be the first major education funding compromise in decades.”

The vote came after a lengthy House Democratic caucus, with some members saying they couldn’t support the deal because of the private school program.

That aspect concerned some Democrats, specifically Chicago lawmakers, and is opposed by powerful teacher unions, including the Chicago Teachers Union and the Illinois Federation of Teachers. The program was backed by Rauner, Republicans and Cardinal Blase Cupich and would provide tax credits for anyone who donates to organizations that would create scholarship funds for low- and mid-income students attending private schools. At least for the next five years — when the measure will sunset — donors would get a credit for 75 cents on every dollar they give.

State Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, voted no because she said the private school program should have warranted public meetings.

“To me, this issue is too important,” Flowers said.

State Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, was among the Republicans not on board with the measure, namely because of the inclusion of a bump in the property tax levy for Chicago to pay its teacher pensions.

The measure included language that would allow the Chicago City Council to raise the property tax levy to .567 percent instead of the current .383 percent. That could bring in $120 million to pay for pensions.

Other Republicans supported the measure, calling it a bipartisan compromise that will help schools throughout the state.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said he questioned the deal because it doesn’t help the Austin community: “If I vote to send money, that means I agree with what’s going on in the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois. if I vote yes, that means I ant more of the same. If I vote no, it gives me a chance to possibly be at the table and bargain for my people.”

Earlier Monday, Chicago’s school board president said he supported the bill, saying the benefit to Chicago Public Schools vastly outweighs a tax credit benefitting private schools. And CPS’ take could total $450 million, said Frank Clark, whom Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed to head the Board of Education. For the third year in a row, CPS is depending on promised state funding to try to balance its budget that the board will vote on Monday afternoon.

Clark said he supports the details he’s heard about the deal, which includes “vouchers”.

“I cannot balance $75 million against $450 million CPS would benefit from,” Frank Clark said, referring to the scholarship tax-credit proposal.

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick