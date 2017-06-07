Search continues for man who possibly drowned near beach in NW Indiana

A search continued Thursday morning for a man who possibly drowned in Lake Michigan off Lake Street Beach in northwest Indiana.

The man was swimming past the buoys and struggling about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Lake Street Beach in Gary, according to Gary police.

Crews entered the water and searched for the man until it was too dark to continue, police said.

A drowning hadn’t been confirmed Thursday morning, when the search resumed, police said. Authorities also haven’t been notified of any missing persons from the area.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lake County Central Dispatch at (219) 660-0000.