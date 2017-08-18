Search continues for man who robbed woman outside Salvation Army store

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who robbed a woman outside a Salvation Army store, leading to a police standoff that ended without an arrest on Thursday in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

About 11 a.m., a woman was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Salvation Army store at 9000 S. Harlem Ave. when a man shoved her in the shoulder, showed a black handgun and demanded her cash, according to a statement from Bridgeview police spokesman Ray Hanania. The woman wasn’t hurt.

Responding officers got a tip that the man ran across the street and into a three-story apartment building on the other side of Harlem Avenue, Hanania said.

Police from multiple jurisdictions set up a perimeter around the building and a SWAT team searched the building, but they didn’t find the suspect, Hanania said. Officers canvassed the neighborhood to no avail.

The search was ongoing Thursday night. The suspect was described as a short, chubby Hispanic man in his 30s, wearing a cap, a blue shirt with stripes and black pants.

Anyone with information should call police at (708) 458-2131.