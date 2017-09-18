Search for home invasion suspect in Naperville prompts lockdown

A search for a home invasion suspect prompted a brief lockdown at a west suburban high school Monday morning.

Police were searching for a home invasion and domestic violence suspect in the area of White Thorn Court, south of 87th Street and east of Route 59 in Naperville, according to a post on the Naperville Police Department Facebook page.

The suspect, described as a black man in his 30s driving a maroon Nissan Murano and possibly armed with a handgun, was arrested in Villa Park, police said.

At 11:57 a.m., Neuqua Valley High School reported the building was secured due to the police activity, according to a post on the school’s website. No exit or entrance to the building was allowed. The lockdown was lifted by 12:55 p.m.