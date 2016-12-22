Search resumes for possible second victim in Lynwood pond

A car was found in a pond after it drove off the road in south suburban Lynwood early Sunday afternoon. | Network Video Productions

The search for a possible second victim of a car crash into a pond in south suburban Lynwood resumed Thursday.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the car was eastbound in the 3000 block of Lincoln Highway when it went off the road, through a field and into the pond, which is about 30 feet deep, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The black Pontiac Grand Prix was found upside down in the water Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Christopher Stone, 27, was found dead inside, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy for Stone, who lived in the 18700 block of South Island Avenue in Chicago Heights, did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

Stone was not wearing a seat belt, so it was unclear if he was the driver or a passenger, authorities said.

The search of the pond resumed Thursday morning due to better weather conditions, Ansari said. The Lynwood Fire Department is searching the pond with sonar equipment.

“We are investigating the possibility there may have been a second person in the vehicle,” Ansari said.